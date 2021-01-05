LendingClub Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,448 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,366% compared to the average volume of 167 put options.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $29,997.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,740.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in LendingClub by 487.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 126,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

