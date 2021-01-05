LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 3.8%

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.62 ($7.79) and last traded at €6.65 ($7.82). 305,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.92 ($8.14).

Several research firms have issued reports on LEO. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.44 ($6.40).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.26. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

