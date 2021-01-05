Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last ninety days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

