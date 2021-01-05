Level01 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,024.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Level01 token can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $2,024.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Level01 has traded up 139,763.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.