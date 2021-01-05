LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 1,814,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,665,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LexinFintech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in LexinFintech by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,805,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 197,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.