LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Raised to $260.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

LHCG traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,418. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after acquiring an additional 77,069 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

