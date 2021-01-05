LHT (LHT) Price Up 81.3% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. LHT has a total market cap of $833,033.28 and $312.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 81.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005326 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001545 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005900 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.