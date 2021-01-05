Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $4.10. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 67,513 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

