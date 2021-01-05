Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.62. 1,153,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,429,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 19.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 98.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 126,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

