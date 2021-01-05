Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Trading 29.6% Higher

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares traded up 29.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.39. 1,050,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 698,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

