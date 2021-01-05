Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $591,016.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00468065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

