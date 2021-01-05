Lightstreams (PHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 58.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $18,750.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00044798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00347476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

