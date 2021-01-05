Lightstreams Trading Up 24.9% Over Last Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $21,993.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00328133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025043 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

