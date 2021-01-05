LikeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,568.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.87 million and $22,568.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,707,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,155,582 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

