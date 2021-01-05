LINA (LINA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. LINA has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $8,921.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

