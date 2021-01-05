Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) (LON:LTI) Shares Gap Down to $1,490.00

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) (LON:LTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,490.00, but opened at $1,425.00. Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) shares last traded at $1,450.00, with a volume of 450 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.88 million and a P/E ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,346.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,211.50.

In related news, insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £1,100 ($1,437.16) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($35,928.93).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

