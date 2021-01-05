LINKA (LINKA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,274.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $31,274.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00328133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025043 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

