Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Liquid Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 255,000 shares trading hands.

About Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ)

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.