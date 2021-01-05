LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $22,935.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001323 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,051,019,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,798,802 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps .

The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

