Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $887,784.47 and $95,182.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

