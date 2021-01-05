Lisk Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $156.50 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003614 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007563 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,863,336 coins and its circulating supply is 126,854,047 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

