Lisk Price Up 7% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 7% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $155.45 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008125 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,858,298 coins and its circulating supply is 126,849,009 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

