Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.10 million and $7,507.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00408093 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.34 or 0.98678341 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,733,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

