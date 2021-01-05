Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $5,991.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00424465 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,510.12 or 0.97048348 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,654,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

