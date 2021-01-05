Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 37.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $108,471.05 and $54.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,741.87 or 3.54727943 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

