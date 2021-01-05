Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $118,383.54 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 35.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $118,383.54 and approximately $15.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

