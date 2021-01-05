Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Evercore ISI

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $20.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Livent by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 440,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Livent by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

