LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Trading 5.1% Higher

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 1,586,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,403,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

