Lobstex Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $538,895.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00281427 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,025,405 coins and its circulating supply is 21,025,393 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

