Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

