Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th.
Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $345.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
