LockTrip (LOC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,521.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. LockTrip has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $14,521.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016323 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00029458 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

