Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell Sells 41,666 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36.

Bracken Darrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $3,652,858.22.

On Monday, November 2nd, Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56.

LOGI traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,897. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 225.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 257.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

