Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Insider Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00.

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 607,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,897. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

