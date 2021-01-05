Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $27.49 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and approximately $202,114.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,393,893 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

