London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.50. London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 183,598 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.38. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

About London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

