Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Longevity Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LOAC)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.58. 211,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 159,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of -0.03.

Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

