Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.29 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and $16.47 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

