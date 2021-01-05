Loop Capital Raises Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $35.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.18 million, a P/E ratio of 408.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,106 shares of company stock worth $1,371,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

