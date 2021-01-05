Loop Capital Raises Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $25.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gray Television by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gray Television by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,010,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 95,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gray Television by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 620,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.