Loopring (LRC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $988.70 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 159% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $613.75 million and approximately $988.70 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,483,173 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

