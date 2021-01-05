Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00116710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00482276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00049928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00251588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

