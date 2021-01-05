Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $573.29 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 63.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 163% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $573.29 million and approximately $633.94 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024342 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,105,454 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.