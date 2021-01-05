LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Trading Up 31.4%

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was up 31.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 1,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

