LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

LTC stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

