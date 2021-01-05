LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
LTC Properties has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.
LTC stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.
LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.