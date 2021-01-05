Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.98. 141,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 88,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luby’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luby’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

