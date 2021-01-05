Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE) Shares Gap Down to $260.00

Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $260.00, but opened at $247.50. Luceco plc (LUCE.L) shares last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 73,835 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luceco plc (LUCE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 244.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.87.

In other news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,000,000 shares of Luceco plc (LUCE.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($13,065,064.02).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

