Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.59

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.59 and last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 43718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

