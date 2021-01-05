Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.10

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.10 and last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 349127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.89.

LUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 59.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.45.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6156567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Insiders purchased a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

