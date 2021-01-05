Luxfer Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LXFR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 60,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,383. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $451.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

