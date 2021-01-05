LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI) Shares Up 0.8%

LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). 395,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 946,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.83. The firm has a market cap of £625.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from LXI REIT (LXI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. LXI REIT (LXI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

